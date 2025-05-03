Omar Abdullah meets PM Modi after Pahalgam terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss a range of issues, including the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference confirmed the meeting through its official X account, stating that the discussions included matters of national concern, with a focus on the tragic incident in Pahalgam.

Following the attack, India imposed a sweeping ban on the import and transit of all goods originating from Pakistan, citing national security concerns. A Gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry confirmed this ban, which applies to all products regardless of their import status. The notification declared that any exceptions to this ban would require prior government approval, signaling a strong response to the cross-border tensions.

In addition to trade restrictions, the Indian government undertook several diplomatic steps, including suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and reducing diplomatic staff at both countries’ High Commissions. Prime Minister Modi vowed that those responsible for the attack would face severe consequences, and emphasized the nation’s resolve to dismantle remaining terror networks with full force.