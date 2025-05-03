4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Afghanistan, Aftershocks Likely

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 15 km, which increases the likelihood of aftershocks and potential surface-level damage. Shallow earthquakes are often more dangerous as their energy is released closer to the Earth’s surface, resulting in stronger shaking and higher risk to life and infrastructure.

The NCS posted quake details on X, noting the precise coordinates (36.52 N, 71.20 E) and the time of occurrence as 1:20 PM IST. This seismic activity followed another earthquake on Friday, when a 4.5 magnitude tremor hit Afghanistan at a deeper depth of 150 km. Despite being stronger in magnitude, the deeper quake was likely to have had a milder surface impact compared to Saturday’s more shallow event.

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes due to its position along several major fault lines at the junction of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, particularly in the Hindu Kush region. The country remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters like quakes, landslides, and floods, with many communities lacking the resources to withstand such events. The UN and Red Cross highlight that decades of conflict and underdevelopment have left Afghan populations especially exposed to these recurring natural hazards.