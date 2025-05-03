IMD Predicts Thunderstorms, Hailstorms Across Large Parts of India This Week

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Northwest, Central, and Eastern India, including Delhi-NCR, warning of continued thunderstorms, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall over the next four days. This follows a significant weather disturbance in North India, with Delhi’s Safdarjung station recording 77 mm of rain—the second-highest May rainfall since 1901. The downpour, attributed to remnants of Cyclone Tauktae, caused a sharp drop in Delhi’s minimum temperature by up to 8°C and is expected to keep maximum temperatures 1-3°C below normal.

The IMD has linked this extreme weather to multiple active systems, including a western disturbance and cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, with additional systems over Central and Eastern India. These include a trough from Punjab to North Kerala and another cyclonic circulation over northern Bangladesh. As a result, widespread rainfall, lightning, and hailstorms are expected to persist throughout the week, including possible dust storms in some areas like Rajasthan. The weather activity signals intensified pre-monsoon conditions and brings unseasonal rainfall across vast parts of the country.

To mitigate potential damage, the IMD has issued an agromet advisory urging farmers to drain excess water from crops in Odisha, Kerala, and Karnataka and use hail nets in vulnerable regions like Sikkim, East MP, and Vidarbha. It also advised protective measures for livestock. While the unseasonal rain poses challenges, weather experts note it may aid soil moisture and benefit upcoming crops in otherwise dry regions. Residents, especially in urban and hilly areas, have been asked to remain alert and prepared for possible worsening conditions.