Delhi Police busts immigration racket, arrests 47 Bangladeshis

In a major operation targeting illegal immigration, Delhi Police’s Southern Range dismantled a well-organised network that facilitated the unlawful entry and settlement of Bangladeshi nationals in India. The crackdown led to the detention of 47 undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants and the arrest of five Indian agents who assisted in the process. This action was part of an ongoing special campaign against illegal immigrants, particularly from Bangladesh.

The alleged mastermind, a Bangladeshi national named Chand Miya, is believed to have operated a widespread human trafficking network. Initially based in Taimoor Nagar, Delhi, he later moved to southern India, where he expanded his operations to cities like Chennai, Bangalore, and Vijayawada. Using fake documents, he helped immigrants obtain low-skilled jobs and permanent settlements. Based on his disclosures, 33 more Bangladeshi nationals were caught in Chennai and eight in Vijayawada, with multiple FIRs filed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar Singh stated that more than 75 illegal immigrants have been caught so far in the South District. In the current operation alone, 47 Bangladeshis and five Indian facilitators were apprehended. Authorities believe over 100 others are still involved in the network and are actively working to trace them. Most of the immigrants were found working in manual labour jobs in the unorganised sector.