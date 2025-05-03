Pakistan continues LoC ceasefire violations for 9th day; India retaliates

For the ninth straight day, Pakistan has continued its ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), targeting areas such as Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor in Jammu & Kashmir. According to Indian Army officials quoted by ANI, these unprovoked attacks involved small arms fire and took place during the night of May 2-3, 2025. The Indian Army responded swiftly and in proportion to the provocation.

Despite a recent communication between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries, in which India warned Pakistan against such actions, these violations persist. Tensions have remained high following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed. The incident, blamed on Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, has prompted India to take strong diplomatic actions, which are believed to be provoking Pakistan’s current aggression.

In anticipation of a possible Indian military response, Pakistan has placed its forces on high alert. Following India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty on April 24, Pakistan began intensifying its ceasefire violations, initially in Kupwara and Baramulla and now extending to other sectors such as Poonch, Akhnoor, Sunderbani, Naushera, and Pargwal. These repeated cross-border firings have disrupted peace along both the LoC and the International Border.