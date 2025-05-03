Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan Empties LoC Terror Bases Amid Fears of Indian Retaliation

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, several Pakistani terrorists stationed at launchpads in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) have withdrawn to safer locations deeper within POK or Pakistan. Intelligence reports reveal that three significant terror launchpads—Shakargarh, Samahni, and Sukhmal—once occupied by 10–12 armed operatives from groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, have been vacated. This move appears to be a precaution against anticipated Indian military retaliation, similar to the 2019 Balakot strikes, as Pakistan aims to prevent its terror infrastructure from becoming a target again.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found evidence of Pakistan’s direct involvement in orchestrating the Pahalgam attack. The lone surviving attacker, Hashim Musa, reportedly served in Pakistan’s special forces before being handed over to Lashkar-e-Taiba by the ISI. He and others used a secure encrypted communication app, Ultra, to coordinate with overground workers (OGWs) and local Kashmiri operatives. This app had also been used in previous terror activities in Tral, allowing handlers in Pakistan to issue real-time instructions and maintain covert communication with local assets.

Digital surveillance and intelligence gathering have uncovered a network of at least 15 suspected OGWs who allegedly supported the attackers by providing logistical help, reconnaissance, and operational guidance. Chats intercepted by agencies confirm that some locals were not only aware of the planned assault but were actively involved in facilitating it. The sudden disappearance of both Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers from the vacated launchpads further fuels speculation that Islamabad is preparing for possible Indian countermeasures in response to global outrage over the Pahalgam carnage.