Former Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) men who were sentenced in the Hashimpura massacre case of 1987 will now have to wait for the mercy of SC. PAC men sentenced in the will have to surrender before the court on or before 22 November if they fail to get a relief from the Supreme Court.

Sixteen PAC personnel were sentenced to life in prison after they were found guilty of killing unarmed members of the minority community in Hashimpura by the Delhi High Court. The court directed them to surrender on or before 22 November.

The convicted PAC personnel are planning to appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict. If this appeal is accepted by the court then the accused need not surrender. Now the entire case would depend on how the apex court responds to the appeal.

On 22 May 1987, the infamous Hashimpura shootout took place in which the 16 PAC personnel shot dead 42 youth and middle-aged persons of the minority community in Muradnagar. A trial court had acquitted the accused – a verdict that was overturned by the Delhi High Court.