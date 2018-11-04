KeralaLatest News

“Will Oppose Sabarimala Verdict Like the way we Opposed the Emergency Period”: Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai

Nov 4, 2018, 01:55 pm IST
Kozhikode: BJP State President Avd P. S Sreedharan Pillai has said that Government is attempting to implement the decision taken in CPI(M) party congress and not the S.C verdict. “They are trying to destroy a temple where 50million devotees visit every year. We will oppose this situation the way we opposed the period of emergency,” said BJP Kerala State President.

He added that Sabarimala is not a part of Govt machinery and that it is the only set up where Judiciary was given administrative responsibilities.

The chief minister or the Devaswom board minister cannot interfere with the day to day affairs of Sabarimala. In the Coimbatore party congress, it was decided that party members will not conduct religious activities or even take part in it. But ordinary party members had written this off and that is the reason why they still go to religious worshipping places.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that if CPI(M) members don’t come, all the temples, churches and mosques in Kerala will have to be shut down. This was against the decision in party congress. This shows the failure of CPI(M).

