Hot Oil Treatment For Hair Straightening

You Will Need
- 1 tbsp Castor Oil
- 1 tbsp Coconut Oil
Prep Time
- 2 minutes
Processing Time
- 45 minutes
Process
- Combine the oils and heat the blend for a couple of seconds until it is slightly warm.
- Apply the oil to your scalp and hair.
- Once your hair is completely saturated with oil, massage your scalp for about 15 minutes.
- Leave the oil on for an additional 30 minutes.
- Wash your hair with cool water and mild sulfate free shampoo.
How Often?
- Twice a week.
Why This Works
- Castor oil conditions and repairs your hair like no other ingredient. It helps control frizz while leaving your hair feeling soft and hydrated. Using this ingredient helps smooth out your hair and add shine.
Post Your Comments