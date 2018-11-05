Hot Oil Treatment For Hair Straightening

You Will Need

1 tbsp Castor Oil

1 tbsp Coconut Oil

Prep Time

2 minutes

Processing Time

45 minutes

Process

Combine the oils and heat the blend for a couple of seconds until it is slightly warm.

Apply the oil to your scalp and hair.

Once your hair is completely saturated with oil, massage your scalp for about 15 minutes.

Leave the oil on for an additional 30 minutes.

Wash your hair with cool water and mild sulfate free shampoo.

How Often?

Twice a week.

Why This Works