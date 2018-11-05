Latest NewsBeauty

Hot Oil Treatment For Hair Straightening

Nov 5, 2018, 12:52 pm IST
Less than a minute
Hair-Straightener

You Will Need

  • 1 tbsp Castor Oil
  • 1 tbsp Coconut Oil

Prep Time

  • 2 minutes

Processing Time

  • 45 minutes

Process

  • Combine the oils and heat the blend for a couple of seconds until it is slightly warm.
  • Apply the oil to your scalp and hair.
  • Once your hair is completely saturated with oil, massage your scalp for about 15 minutes.
  • Leave the oil on for an additional 30 minutes.
  • Wash your hair with cool water and mild sulfate free shampoo.

How Often?

  • Twice a week.

Why This Works

  • Castor oil conditions and repairs your hair like no other ingredient. It helps control frizz while leaving your hair feeling soft and hydrated. Using this ingredient helps smooth out your hair and add shine.

Tags

Related Articles

Eye
Apr 17, 2018, 08:06 pm IST

Woman gets eyesight back after 15 years

Jun 23, 2018, 03:19 pm IST

Funny! U.P Police Man Asks Leave To Expand His Family. Guess How Many Days He Got !

Dec 3, 2017, 02:19 pm IST

Doctors are paid for advising medical tests; daylight robbery ongoing.

Sep 9, 2018, 10:02 pm IST

Senior Tamil Comedian Actor Dies of illness

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close