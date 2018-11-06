Model breastfeeds five-month-old during ramp walk

Audiences were surprised when they saw Mara Martin, a model by profession, walking the ramp while breastfeeding her five-month-old daughter. Mara was selected with 16 other models for Miami Swim Week.

The model received a huge cheer for her act as she walked the ramp in a golden-color two-piece bikini.

Mara shared her happiness on the social media. “Thank you for letting all 16 of us be our true selves, strong beautiful women!!! Because of you, my daughter is going to grow up in a better world, where she will always feel this way!”

Though people on social media gave a mixed response over her ramp walk, the majority remained in her favour and appreciated the whole act.