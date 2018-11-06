Nia Sharma raising the temperature once again in black outfit

Latest Newscelebrities

Nov 6, 2018, 07:28 am IST
Nia Sharma is one of the sexiest actresses. The small screen actress who gained recognition with the role of Manvi in a daily soap Ek Hazarron Mein Meri Behna is in headlines again.

Once again she has taken over the social media by a storm with this gorgeous version. One of the most talented and hottest stars of the small screen as well as the big screen, she has only evolved for good. Treating her fans with her sizzling Instagram posts, she manages to hog headlines every time.

Nia took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking steamy as ever. Known to sway fans with her stunning looks and trendy fashion sense, Nia has once again become the talk of the town. The black hot outfit of her is raising temperatures all over and giving us major fashion goals.

 

Turn down for what! #ofbeachesandmore How I got a natural body bronze ..??

Hey Ho!! Heyyyy hoo!! #mauritius??

Venice bitch’! #feels

