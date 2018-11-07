If You Have a TV in your Home, it may affect your Sex Life

While more people are aware about the importance of sex in a relationship, modern lifestyle seems to be a hindrance for intimacy. Although technology gives access to more information and stimulation for better sex, it may also have drawbacks.

Findings of a new study are suggesting that televisions may be responsible for killing sex lives among couples. Research showed that couples who own a television are six percent less likely to have sex in a week.

But researchers also say that while television may be associated with damage to sex life, smartphones may be the real culprit. The author also singled out Game of Thrones for affecting the frequency of sex among people hooked to television.