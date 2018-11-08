Latest Newscelebrities

Karishma Tanna looks ravishing in a sexy golden lehenga: See Pics

Nov 8, 2018, 08:39 am IST
Karishma Tanna, who was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account on the beautiful occasion of Diwali and she truly looks like a bomb in the photo!

Dressed in a sexy golden lehenga-choli, Karishma Tanna looks ravishing as she makes stunning poses for the camera. Her subtle makeup, beautiful smile and attractive eyes have made the photo go viral on social media. The photos, shared by the former Bigg Boss contestant were from Ekta Kapoor’s star-studded Diwali party. In another photo, we see Karishma Tanna posing with television producer Ekta Kapoor and they both look completely adorable!

