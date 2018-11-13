Actress Mouni Roy gets trolled for her latest dancing pics : See Pics

After making it big in the television industry, Mouni Roy is all set to make space for herself in Bollywood industry as well. After successful debut with Gold, Mouni has got a pretty good line-up of movies ahead of her for next year, including Brahmastra and Made In China.

Apart from the movie and stuff, Mouni is very active on her social media, where she has a huge fan following and people are just crazy for her. While so many people and fans love her pictures, there are so many people who don’t understand her fitness and she ends up getting trolled for her being too slim or skinny.

Recently, Mouni Roy uploaded a few pictures on her social media handles, twitter and Instagram. She looks stunning in the pictures she posted, with her killer looks.

Here, have a look at the post of Mouni Roy on her twitter :

