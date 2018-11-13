Latest Newscelebrities

Actress Mouni Roy gets trolled for her latest dancing pics : See Pics

Nov 13, 2018, 10:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

After making it big in the television industry, Mouni Roy is all set to make space for herself in Bollywood industry as well. After successful debut with Gold, Mouni has got a pretty good line-up of movies ahead of her for next year, including Brahmastra and Made In China.

Apart from the movie and stuff, Mouni is very active on her social media, where she has a huge fan following and people are just crazy for her. While so many people and fans love her pictures, there are so many people who don’t understand her fitness and she ends up getting trolled for her being too slim or skinny.

Recently, Mouni Roy uploaded a few pictures on her social media handles, twitter and Instagram. She looks stunning in the pictures she posted, with her killer looks.

Here, have a look at the post of Mouni Roy on her twitter :

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 9, 2018, 10:02 pm IST

Senior Tamil Comedian Actor Dies of illness

Aug 9, 2017, 02:02 pm IST

Pakistan wants Asia Cup to be moved out of India

Aug 13, 2017, 07:42 am IST

Woman sells ganja to pay coaching fee

CBSE exam papers
Mar 15, 2018, 12:28 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS! CBSE EXAM PAPERS LEAKED

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close