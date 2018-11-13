Latest NewsIndiaPolitics

BJP leader accuses separatists of using bodies of killed terrorists to keep Kashmir pot boiling

Nov 13, 2018, 02:29 pm IST
BJP leader says that he will write a letter to the Prime Minister suggesting that dead bodies of terrorists be utilized for research at  medical colleges.

BJP national secretary of Kissan Morcha, Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal, said that the government should discontinue the practice of handling to their relatives the bodies of terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Grewal said it was unfortunate that the separatists and pro-Pakistan elements were using bodies of killed terrorists to keep the pot  boiling and create anti-India rhetoric to radicalise the youth in the Valley. He accused the separatist leaders of acting like puppets of Pakistan and misleading the youth of Kashmir.

He urged Governor Satyapal Malik to take strict action against those elements who were trying to revive terrorism in Kishtwar and other areas of Jammu.

