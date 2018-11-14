Natural Home Remedies For Toothache

Tea Bag For Tooth Ache

You Will Need

A tea bag

Water

What You Have To Do

Take the tea bag and wet it with some water.

Apply the tea bag on the tooth.

If your tooth is not sensitive to cold, place the tea bag in ice water for some time before applying it.

How Often You Need To Do This

Apply this once or twice a day, as required.

Why This Works

The tannins from the tea will help reduce swelling and also provide relief from the pain. Tannins can also help blood clot if bleeding after an extraction is a concern.

Baking Soda To Prevent Tooth Ache

You Will Need

Baking soda

Water

Cotton ball

What You Have To Do

Moisten the cotton ball with some water and cover the entire ball with baking soda.

Place the cotton ball against the affected tooth to eliminate tooth pain.

You can also mix a heaped teaspoon of baking soda in a little bit of warm water. Dissolve the powder and use this liquid as a mouth rinse. It will work the same way.

How Often You Need To Do This

Apply this on the tooth twice or thrice till you get relief from a toothache.

Why This Works