Natural Home Remedies For Toothache

Tea Bag For Tooth Ache
You Will Need
- A tea bag
- Water
What You Have To Do
- Take the tea bag and wet it with some water.
- Apply the tea bag on the tooth.
- If your tooth is not sensitive to cold, place the tea bag in ice water for some time before applying it.
How Often You Need To Do This
- Apply this once or twice a day, as required.
Why This Works
- The tannins from the tea will help reduce swelling and also provide relief from the pain. Tannins can also help blood clot if bleeding after an extraction is a concern.
Baking Soda To Prevent Tooth Ache
You Will Need
- Baking soda
- Water
- Cotton ball
What You Have To Do
- Moisten the cotton ball with some water and cover the entire ball with baking soda.
- Place the cotton ball against the affected tooth to eliminate tooth pain.
- You can also mix a heaped teaspoon of baking soda in a little bit of warm water. Dissolve the powder and use this liquid as a mouth rinse. It will work the same way.
How Often You Need To Do This
- Apply this on the tooth twice or thrice till you get relief from a toothache.
Why This Works
- It is amazing how many uses baking soda has! It has anti-inflammatory properties that will relieve any swelling. Its antibacterial nature will also help in treating any tooth or gum infection that may be causing the pain.
