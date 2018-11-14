Health & FitnessLatest News

Natural Home Remedies For Toothache

Nov 14, 2018, 12:55 pm IST
Less than a minute
Tooth-ache

Tea Bag For Tooth Ache

You Will Need

  • A tea bag
  • Water

What You Have To Do

  • Take the tea bag and wet it with some water.
  • Apply the tea bag on the tooth.
  • If your tooth is not sensitive to cold, place the tea bag in ice water for some time before applying it.

How Often You Need To Do This

  • Apply this once or twice a day, as required.

Why This Works

  • The tannins from the tea will help reduce swelling and also provide relief from the pain. Tannins can also help blood clot if bleeding after an extraction is a concern.

Baking Soda To Prevent Tooth Ache

You Will Need

  • Baking soda
  • Water
  • Cotton ball

What You Have To Do

  • Moisten the cotton ball with some water and cover the entire ball with baking soda.
  • Place the cotton ball against the affected tooth to eliminate tooth pain.
  • You can also mix a heaped teaspoon of baking soda in a little bit of warm water. Dissolve the powder and use this liquid as a mouth rinse. It will work the same way.

How Often You Need To Do This

  • Apply this on the tooth twice or thrice till you get relief from a toothache.

Why This Works

  • It is amazing how many uses baking soda has! It has anti-inflammatory properties that will relieve any swelling. Its antibacterial nature will also help in treating any tooth or gum infection that may be causing the pain.

