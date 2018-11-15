Celebrity Kids Who Are Paparazzi’s Favourite: See Pics

There are a number of star kids who have evolved perfectly in style and looks.

They are the future stars of Bollywood. In the entertainment industry, there a lot of kids who we often gush about every now and then. From their cute pictures going viral to the details about their daily routine, kids born in the tinsel town are celebrities in their own right who make headlines from the day they are born.

List of some of the cutest photos of the paparazzi’s favourite star kids!

AbRam Khan

Papparazi’s Favourite- Taimur Ali Khan

Twins Yash and Roohi

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Mira Rajput

Nitara

Aaradhya Bachchan

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma’s son Ahil Khan