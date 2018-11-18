2190 kg of suspected dog meat seized from railway station

In a shocking incident, around 2,190 kgs of suspected dog meat that was transported by train from Rajasthan, was seized by Food Safety officials at Egmore station on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Food Safety department inspected the parcels unloaded from the Bhagat Ki Kothi – Mannargudi weekly express at platform 5 at Egmore station.

When officials opened rotten smelling parcel boxes, it came to light that the meat, suspected to be that of dog, was stored in thermocol ice boxes.

While ten boxes had de-skinned full animal bodies appearing to be of dogs, another ten boxes had thigh and leg pieces. In some boxes, legs were chopped off so as to conceal the identity of the meat, said officials.

Surprisingly, the parcel box which was sent from Jodhpur, did not contain a copy of receipt for the parcel which is mandated for transporting goods by trains.

Dr R Kathiravan, Designated Officer, Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration, Chennai,said that the 2190 kgs of meat had been seized as the parcel did not have the seal of the slaughter house. “Besides, there was no evidence for complete cold chain maintenance during transportation. It is suspected that the iceboxes had been changed at nine places between Jodhpur and Egmore,” he added.

To identify the animal, samples of meat have been sent to the meat science department of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery.

“Going by the anatomical look of the meat, it does not look like goat. It may be some other animal (dog). We will be able to confirm it only after getting the test results,” said Kathiravan, adding that the meat was not fit for human consumption anymore, hence it was handed over to Greater Chennai Corporation, and subsequently destroyed.

The Food Safety wing has asked the railways to provide the details of the consigners. “If it is found to be dog meat, appropriate legal action will be initiated in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, “ noted Kathiravan.