Facebook Post Appears Revealing the Number of Women Gearing up to Go Sabarimala on December

Nov 18, 2018, 08:59 am IST
Sabarimala
Sabarimala to become another Ayodhya?

A post titled “Navodhana Keralam Sabarimalayilek” which translates to “Kerala in Renaissance to go Sabarimala” has appeared on Facebook. The post claims that 318 young women are all set to reach Sabarimala on the month of December. It says that to defend the opposing forces that that denies gender equality, 318 women would reach Sabarimala on the month of December.

The post appeared on Saturday and it introduces itself as a political organisation. It is not clear as to whether these women are assembling under the banner of any organisation or political party. The post has a symbol that represents women along with the picture of a woman with a raised hand. A picture of the book on the left is titled “Charithrathe Pinnottadikan anuvadikaruth nammal” which means ‘we should not let history to run backwards.’

The post reminds that it is high time to unite against forces that challenge the S.C verdict and gender equality.

