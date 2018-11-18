These is What Govt is Doing to Counter Protestors at Sabarimala

Protestors have shown no signs of withdrawing from their intention of stopping young women from entering Sabarimala. With more women signing up to go Sabarimala, police have decided to create a list that includes the names of those who are gearing up for protests and hand it over to Secret intelligence agencies.

The names of those leaders and members of different organisations getting ready to protest will be collected by police. These leaders might be kept in preventive detention.

Although the existing situation in Sabarimala is under control, if more leaders and workers come into Sabarimala, the situation might spiral out of control. All those who refuse to obey the orders of police might be arrested. The leaders who come for protest are being observed by secret intelligence. DGP has asked for a daily report on this.