Women file rape cases over minor arguments with partners: Haryana Chief Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has sparked a fresh controversy over his remarks on rape incidents. Khattar during a rally in Kalka town of Panchkula district said that women file rape cases against their partners after minor arguments. “Around 80% to 90% of the rape and eve-teasing cases happen between people who are familiar with each other,” he added.

He said, “The incidents of rape have not increased… Rapes used to take place in the past and even today as well. Only the concern over such incidents has increased.” “The biggest concern is that in 80 to 90% of rape and eve-teasing cases, the accused and the victim know each other. In many cases, they know each other for a long time and, on one day, when there is an argument between them over some issues… an FIR is lodged, saying: ‘He has raped me’,” Khattar had said.

Hitting out at the chief minister, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the statement deplorable. The Congress condemning the statement said the state government’s “anti-women mindset” has been exposed. “Anti-Women Mindset of Khattar Govt Exposed! Haryana CM Khattar ji makes an utterly condemnable remark. Blaming Women for complete failures to control Rapes & Gangrapes? Deplorable!,” Surjewala tweeted.

Khattar is not new to controversy and is known for his misogynistic statements. In 2014he had blamed women for rising number of rape incidents in the country. Khattar had said that women “instigate” men to sexually assault them by wearing “indecent” clothes. “If a girl is dressed decently, a boy will not look at her in the wrong way,” he had said.