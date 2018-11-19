69 Protestors Arrested From Sannidhanam Remanded

69 protestors who were arrested from Sannidhanam on Sunday evening were remanded for 14 days. Pathanamthitta court informed that their bail application will be considered on the 21st of this month. The protestors who are remanded will be taken to Poojappura Central Jail. Pathanamthitta Munsif court also informed that BJP Leader K Surendran’s bail application too will be considered on the same date.

About 70 protestors week arrested yesterday. The issue happened as police did not allow devotees to sleep near Malikappuram. The protests continued even after the shrine was closed after the customary play of Harivarasanam. All though protestors had requested police to arrest them after the Neyyabhishekam, it was not accepted.

They were all arrested and taken to the Maniyar camp in two separate vehicles. A minor too was among the protestors who were arrested and he was let go. Most of the arrested devotees are from Muvattupuzha Perumbavoor area.