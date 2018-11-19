Black Flag Protest Against Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

KeralaLatest News

Kozhikode: A black flag protest was held against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his stand in the Sabarimala issue. It was Yuvamorcha members who showed the flag. Chief Minister was going to attend a meeting of Kerala Press Union. Police soon came and arrested the Yuvamorcha activists.

