Kerala High Court Criticises Govt on ‘Police Excess’ in Sabarimala

A case has been filed against about 150 protestors who can be identified from their face for taking part in the nama japa protest. The protestors had allegedly tried to break the prohibitory orders set by police. Criticisms have been raised from different corners against the Govt’s action and now high court itself has criticised the Govt.

The Kerala High Court has questioned the Pinarayi Vijayan government over “police excesses” in Sabarimala, saying policemen should be in the barracks and not harass pilgrims. The court has asked the advocate general to appear before it at 1:45pm.

Earlier the leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has condemned the mass arrest at Sabarimala. He said such a move cannot be accepted and that the devotees who were arrested should immediately be released on bail. He added that if Govt tries to suppress devotees using force, they will have to face dire consequences.