Police Breaks DGP’s assurance of No Restrictions in Sabarimala?

Nov 19, 2018, 03:47 pm IST
Huge protests had come up against Police and Kerala Govt for imposing heavy restrictions on Sabarimala. Kerala High Court itself had condemned Govt’s Police Excess in Sabarimala. Earlier DGP of Police had assured Devaswom Board that devotees who reach Sabarimala during the day will not be stopped. But it seems this assurance was broken by Police. It is reported that From 11 30 am to 2 pm, devotees were controlled in Pamba.

Earlier the Kerala High Court had questioned the Pinarayi Vijayan government over “police excesses” in Sabarimala, saying policemen should be in the barracks and not harass pilgrims

