Sabarimala: Devaswom Board Files Petition Seeking Time

Devaswom board has approached the Supreme Court with a petition seeking time to implement Sabarimala verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter Sabarimala.

More time is needed to create basic facilities for women. All buildings in Pamba were damaged after the floods. There are renovation works to be done. So the petition asks for more time to implement the verdict of young women’s entry.

The petition asking to stay the Sabarimala verdict was dismissed by the court for more than one time. Devaswom board will also convey the current sirtuation in Sabarimala when the petition is considered.