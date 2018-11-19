Latest Newscelebrities

Sunny Leone looks absolutely stunning in her latest pics

Nov 19, 2018, 01:51 pm IST
Less than a minute
Sunny-Leoneee

Sunny Leone, who made her acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2 and won the hearts of millions of people with her mesmerizing performance has taken the internet by storm with her latest photoshoot.

Dressed in a strapless peach gown, Sunny looks beautiful as ever. she has complemented her runaway bride look with dark red lipstick and drop earrings. she has captioned her picture When you decide to go on an impromptu run in the middle of the shoot.

Check out her picture here:

