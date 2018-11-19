This is How Sangh Parivar is Planning to Break the Police Defense at Sabarimala

It has been reported that Sanghparivar organisations are planning to take about 150000 members to Sannidhanam to break the police defence. More than 10000 workers will gear up for this from each district. In the coming days, along with leaders from the centre, these workers will reach Sannidhanam.

Sangh Parivar’s decision is a protest against the restrictions govt and police has set on the devotees at Sannidhanam. If given instructions, more members from the organisation are ready to enter Kerala from other South Indian states.

Case has been filed against about 150 protestors who can be identified from their face for taking part in the nama japa protest. The protestors had allegedly tried to break the prohibitory orders set by police. Criticisms have been raised from different corners against the Govt’s action and now high court itself has criticised the Govt.

The Kerala High Court has questioned the Pinarayi Vijayan government over “police excesses” in Sabarimala, saying policemen should be in the barracks and not harass pilgrims. The court has asked the advocate general to appear before it at 1:45pm.