Why SanghParivar Activists Were Arrested,” asks V.D Satheesan

Senior Leader V D Satheesan has asked why BJP leader K Surendran and Hindu Aikya Vedi leader K.P Sasikala were arrested. He said this was a serious mistake from the part of Govt.

These leaders who are stamped as communalists and thrown into the dustbin by Kerala society shouldn’t have been arrested and glorified. He asked what is the real agenda of Pinarayi Vijayan who is helping these leaders.

Through his Facebook post, Satheesan asked if Govt is helping the tactics of BJP who is trying to develop communal politics.