Women Committed to Enter Sabarimala Held Press Meet at Cochin.

A press meet was held in Cochin by 3 young women who are committed to the cause of entering Sabarimala. It is known that the devotees and protestors held protests outside the press club against the attitude of the young women and their obstinacy to go Sabarimala.

One of the women holding protest is Reshma Nishanth who who had followed 41 days fast and geared up to go Sabarimala. She had however backed out of the endeavour late. Not much about the whereabouts of the other two women, Shanila and Dhanya is known at this point.

The women said they simply don’t want to go till Pampa and comeback from Pampa like many of the other unfulfilled attempts. They also tried to make it clear that they are not activists like other women who wanted to enter Sabarimala and they are true believers of Ayyappa.