KeralaLatest News

You Won’t Believe the Number of Cases Taken Against Namajapa Protestors

Nov 19, 2018, 10:34 am IST
Less than a minute

A case has been filed against about 150 protestors who can be identified from their face for taking part in the nama japa protest . The protestors had allegedly tried to break the prohibitory orders set by police.

It has been reported that 15 of the protestors who were arrested had also taken part in the protest in Chithira Atta Pooja. They are being questioned in a separate camp in a camp in Maniyar.

Police said that the incidents at Sannidhanam were planned. About 72 of the protestors were arrested from Sannidhanam for allegedly stopping police from doing their duty.

R Rakesh, en Ernakulam resident has also been arrested for leading the protests. Police said that Rakesh is an RSS leader.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 7, 2018, 05:46 pm IST

Celina Jaitly Revealed that She was Criticised by Her Friends for Supporting LGBT

Nov 15, 2017, 05:13 pm IST

Top five Richest Actress of Bollywood: Priyanka and Katrina not in the list

Dec 14, 2017, 08:44 am IST

Airtel hotspot slashed price; comes with bundle of offers

Jun 6, 2018, 10:55 pm IST

Sri Sri calls for the cutdown of plastic use :World Environment Day message

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close