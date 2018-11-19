You Won’t Believe the Number of Cases Taken Against Namajapa Protestors

A case has been filed against about 150 protestors who can be identified from their face for taking part in the nama japa protest . The protestors had allegedly tried to break the prohibitory orders set by police.

It has been reported that 15 of the protestors who were arrested had also taken part in the protest in Chithira Atta Pooja. They are being questioned in a separate camp in a camp in Maniyar.

Police said that the incidents at Sannidhanam were planned. About 72 of the protestors were arrested from Sannidhanam for allegedly stopping police from doing their duty.

R Rakesh, en Ernakulam resident has also been arrested for leading the protests. Police said that Rakesh is an RSS leader.