Another Delhi Metro line opens, total length now cover 317 km

Nov 20, 2018, 10:47 am IST
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 3.2 km-long Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) section of the Violet Line, the entire span of the Delhi Metro network reached 317 km.

Passenger services on the 3.2 km segment will commence at 5 pm, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.

       

S. K. Pathak, Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, had on Saturday approved the commencement of passenger operations on this corridor of the Violet Line.

The DMRC said the section will be an extension of the Kashmiri Gate-Escorts Mujesar Violet Line.

After the inauguration of the section, the Violet Line span has become 46.6 km and the total length of the Delhi Metro network now stands at 317 km.

