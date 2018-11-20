Devaswom Employee who Took Part in the Nama Japa Protest gets Suspended

Pathanamthitta: A Devaswom board employee who took part in the NamaJapa protest at Sannidhanam has been suspended from service. It is Pushpa Raj, a watcher at Thrikkariyoor Arekkad temple who has found himself at the receiving end of some harsh disciplinary action by Devaswom board.

Pushpa Raj has also been arrested and remanded for 14 days for allegedly stopping police officers from doing their duty at a high-security area. Also, RSS leader R Rajesh has been suspended from his job by the Health Department. He was working as a pharmacist in an Ayurveda dispensary. Rajesh too has been remanded for two weeks.