KeralaLatest News

Devaswom Employee who Took Part in the Nama Japa Protest gets Suspended

Nov 20, 2018, 10:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pathanamthitta: A Devaswom board employee who took part in the NamaJapa protest at Sannidhanam has been suspended from service. It is Pushpa Raj, a watcher at Thrikkariyoor Arekkad temple who has found himself at the receiving end of some harsh disciplinary action by Devaswom board.

Pushpa Raj has also been arrested and remanded for 14 days for allegedly stopping police officers from doing their duty at a high-security area. Also, RSS leader R Rajesh has been suspended from his job by the Health Department. He was working as a pharmacist in an Ayurveda dispensary. Rajesh too has been remanded for two weeks.

Tags

Related Articles

saju blasts set huge target for rcb
Apr 15, 2018, 06:22 pm IST

IPL 2018: Sanju Samson’s fireworks set huge target for RCB

jammu-kashmir-cm-wants-pm-modi-to-hold-talks-with-pakistan
Mar 31, 2018, 08:55 pm IST

Jammu & Kashmir CM wants PM Modi to hold talks with Pakistan

actress-raai-lakshmi-responds-to-marriage-proposal-made-by-his-fan
Mar 25, 2018, 09:49 am IST

Actress Raai Lakshmi responds to marriage proposal made by her fan

Nov 2, 2017, 04:18 pm IST

Jawan killed in ceasefire, Pakisthan Rangers attack patrol

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close