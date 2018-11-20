French women elected as the grama panchayat president

Anjana Devi was unanimously selected as the president of Anegondi Village Panchayat of Gangavati Taluka of Koppala district. She is the daughter of Prasnava alias Sharada, who came to India way back in 1965, and married Shantamurthy, who belongs to Anegondi. They fell in love and married each other and ever since, have been residing in Anegondi village. She lost her father Shantamurthy when she was very young and four years ago, her mother Sharada also passed away.

Anjana got BA degree from Gangavati Government First Grade College and was busy in social work projects till now. She was residing in Anegondi and elected from Ward No 2. She was elected as the Panchayat’s president by 11 members of the body.

“Nevertheless, language was never a barrier, I am a Kannadiga by birth and that is my mother-tongue, besides I speak Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English,” Anjana says.

Anjana soon secured a job at an NGO ‘Fourth Wave Foundation,’ as a catalyst for their program Nanagu Shale in Koppal. “My work required me to visit houses of children who are differently-abled and motivate their parents to educate them and get them to the mainstream. Such fieldwork gave me a lot of exposure on how the local government bodies function,” she says. Anjana also participated in various development activity of the village as well.

Anjana’s enthusiasm for the overall development was recognised by the village and she was elected as a Gram Panchayat member in 2015. “She was very efficient in her job, she was accessible by people. It comes as no surprise that her work got its due credit and she was appointed as the President of Gram Panchayat in the recent elections, that too unanimously,” Ramesh S, a local resident says.

However, being in India, she says she has not missed out on her French connection. “I was in touch with my grandmother (mother’s mother) and have visited France to see her. Even after my mother passed away in 2009, I am in touch with her siblings and they have visited India.