J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists; Two terrorists trapped

An encounter started between security forces and terrorists at Nadigam village in Shopian district on Tuesday morning, reported ANI. It said two to three terrorists were believed to be trapped. More details are awaited.

Just a couple of days ago, two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out with security forces at Rebban area of Zainapora village in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported. The encounter came a day after the militants abducted and killed a 19-year-old teenager.

Police said that a search and cordon operation was launched in the area after the forces received specific inputs about the presence of terrorists hiding in the region. “As search operation was going on, a search party was fired upon by the hiding terrorists. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, 2 terrorists were killed and bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Identities are being ascertained,” police added.

In Maharashtra, two Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Gadchiroli district on Monday. The identities of the slain Naxals are yet to be ascertained.