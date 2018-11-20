Police Breaks the Lock and Takes Control of Rooms Meant For Devotees

Allegations are being raised that Police broke the locks of rooms which were meant for Ayyappa devotees to take rest. They were given on rent by Devaswom board but reports say that Police in their endeavour to provide shelter for Women police officers, seized four rooms. They allegedly broke the locks of four rooms in the first floor of pilgrim centre and then put a new lock on it.

It is alleged that the entire incident happened without the knowledge of Devaswom Accommodation Officer or Executive Officer. Another allegation says the Accommodation officer was warned not to take action against the officials who seized the rooms.

Police have not revealed who is going to stay in these rooms. it is known that these are for women officers but devotees or Devaswom board officials are warned from going there. Devaswom Vigilance too has not interfered in the issue.