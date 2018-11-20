This is What Police is Going to do to Control Protestors at Sabarimala

Protestors have so far shown no signs of withdrawing from their attempts to stop young women from entering Sabarimala. Many arrests have taken place and Highcourt itself has criticised the police excess at Sabarimala. Now the force has come up with a new idea to control protestors from causing issues at Sabarimala.

Police are going to serve a notice to all those who come to visit Sabarimala with a criminal background. Such people should come back after visiting Sabarimala in six hours. These notice will be served on the basis of data gathered from the Intelligence report. Police also has asked not to assemble unlawfully and not to take part in protests.

Earlier the Kerala High Court has questioned the Pinarayi Vijayan government over “police excesses” in Sabarimala, saying policemen should be in the barracks and not harass pilgrims. The court has asked the advocate general to appear before it at 1:45pm.