Sabarimala Issue : Sharp decline in the sale of appam and aravana, Devaswom board suffers huge loss

The ongoing tension at Sabarimala over protests against the entry of women into the temple has hit the revenue of Travanacore Devaswom Board (TDB) with a sharp decline in the sale of appam and aravana.

According to the accounts of the first theree days of the ongoing Mandalam season, Sabarimala temple’s income, generated through offerings made by devotees, donations, and sale of Appam/Aravana, has shown a decline of Rs 7.27 crore.

When Rs 11,91,87,940 was collected in the last season this time, this year just Rs 4,64,93,705 was obtained. There is a substantial decrease in all main offerings made in the temple.

Last year during this time, the income from the sale of Aravana was Rs 5.09 crore but this time it was Rs 1.76 crore, resulting in a loss of Rs 3.32 crore.

An average increase of 10% in the profit has been the normal trend but this year this drastic decline in profit is attributed to restrictions in Sabarimala.