Ingredients Of Buldak (Hot And Spicy Chicken)

For chicken:

6 ((de-boned)/2 Chicken drum sticks/ Chicken breast

2 Tbsp Soy sauce

1 Tbsp Sugar

1 Tbsp Traditional corn syrup (substitution honey)

2 Tbsp Cheong ju (clear rice wine similar to Japanese sake)

1 stalk Green onion

To taste Black pepper

As preference Olive oil

As preference Sesame seeds (optional), roasted

For marinating sauce:

3 Tbsp Gochugaru (red chili pepper flakes)

2 Alapenos

1/2 Cup Korean pear (substitution asian pear)

1/4 Onion

3 Tbsp Garlic

2 Tbsp Soy sauce

1 tsp Spicy yellow mustard

1 Tbsp Sesame oil

1 Tbsp Sugar

1 Tbsp Mul yut (substitution honey)

How to Make Buldak (Hot and Spicy Chicken)