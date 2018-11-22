Ingredients Of Buldak (Hot And Spicy Chicken)
For chicken:
- 6 ((de-boned)/2 Chicken drum sticks/ Chicken breast
- 2 Tbsp Soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp Sugar
- 1 Tbsp Traditional corn syrup (substitution honey)
- 2 Tbsp Cheong ju (clear rice wine similar to Japanese sake)
- 1 stalk Green onion
To taste Black pepper
- As preference Olive oil
- As preference Sesame seeds (optional), roasted
- For marinating sauce:
- 3 Tbsp Gochugaru (red chili pepper flakes)
- 2 Alapenos
- 1/2 Cup Korean pear (substitution asian pear)
- 1/4 Onion
- 3 Tbsp Garlic
- 2 Tbsp Soy sauce
- 1 tsp Spicy yellow mustard
- 1 Tbsp Sesame oil
- 1 Tbsp Sugar
- 1 Tbsp Mul yut (substitution honey)
How to Make Buldak (Hot and Spicy Chicken)
- Rinse chicken drum sticks in cold water and de-done meat with a sharp knife. Cut into 4 even pieces per leg drum -OR- rinse chicken breasts in cold water and cut into bite-size pieces.
- In a large bowl, mix chicken with soy sauce, sugar, mul yut (substitution honey), cheong ju and ground pepper.
- Marinate in refrigerator for 30 minutes.
- Puree all marinating sauce ingredients together in a blender. Once completed, leave aside for later use.
- On a non-stick frying pan or skillet, cook prepared chicken over medium heat until meat is just short of the desired completion.
- Take out chicken only and leave excess ingredients in frying pan or skillet.
- In a large bowl, thoroughly mix chicken with blended sauce from steps 2 & 3.
- In the same frying pan or skillet, add olive oil to taste and cook for an additional 3-4 minutes in the medium-high heat.
- Serve hot on the plate.
