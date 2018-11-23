How Multani Mitti helps you control Acne?

Multani mitti is extremely popular for its oil-absorbing properties. This is what makes it an effective tool against acne. It helps draw out the oil and impurities from your skin, speeding up the healing process when it comes to zits. It also nourishes your skin with its rich content of minerals, keeping it healthy and preventing further breakouts. Follow the steps below to control your acne with multani mitti.

Multani Mitti For Acne

You Will Need

1 tbsp multani mitti

1 tsp need powder

2 tsp rose water

4-5 drops lemon juice

A towel

Prep Time

2 minutes

Treatment Time

15 minutes

Treatment

Cleanse your face and pat dry with a towel.

In a plastic or glass bowl, mix the ingredients until you get a smooth paste.

Apply this paste onto your face as you would a face pack. Ensure to avoid the delicate areas around your eyes and mouth.

Leave the paste on for about 15 minutes or until the pack dries.

Loosen and wipe off the face pack with a damp towel.

Finish by rinsing your face with lukewarm water.

How Often?