Terrorists attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi blocked

Three terrorists were killed by security personnel near the Chinese consulate in Karachi. Two policemen were also killed in the clash.

Police said the terrorists had come to the consulate in a car laden with explosives. The attack began with a loud explosion after which the terrorists tried to enter the consulate.

A separatist group opposing Chinese investment projects in western Pakistan, the Balochistan Liberation Army, claimed responsibility for the attack.

In another incident today, at least 25 people were killed and 35 others injured as a blast ripped through a Friday Market in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province.

Police said a suicide bomber on a motorbike had driven into the crowded Kalaya bazaar of the Aurakzai tribal district.