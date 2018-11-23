Latest NewsInternationalCrime

Terrorists attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi blocked

Nov 23, 2018, 09:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Three terrorists were killed by security personnel near the Chinese consulate in Karachi. Two policemen were also killed in the clash.

Police said the terrorists had come to the consulate in a car laden with explosives.  The attack began with a loud explosion after which the terrorists tried to enter the consulate.

A separatist group opposing Chinese investment projects in western Pakistan, the Balochistan Liberation Army, claimed responsibility for the attack.

In another incident today, at least 25 people were killed and 35 others injured as a blast ripped through a Friday Market in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province.

Police said a suicide bomber on a motorbike had driven into the crowded Kalaya bazaar of the Aurakzai tribal district.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 11, 2018, 09:12 am IST

From Face Detection to Aerial Observation, Know all Techs Govt is Going to Employ in Sabarimala

Mar 30, 2018, 07:10 am IST

A policy for digital news and broadcasting release soon: Smriti Irani

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologizes
Apr 11, 2018, 09:00 am IST

Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the Congress committee

school bus
May 18, 2018, 07:24 am IST

Horror accident kills child & adult; school bus destroyed

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close