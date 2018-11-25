Police arrests three Islamic State terrorists, recovers arms and explosives

The Delhi Police arrested three terrorists belonging to the Islamic State J&K (ISJK) terror group from Srinagar and recovered arms and ammunition along with explosives from their possession, according to report.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Tahir Ali Khan, a resident of Tral, Haris Mushtaq Khan, a resident of Wathura, Budgam, and Asif Suhail Nadaf, a resident of Rainawari.

On Sunday, as many as six terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between the terrorists and the security forces in the Batgund area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district. Earlier, the area was under cordon after security forces received a specific input about the presence of terrorists. Mobile internet services were suspended in the area.

On Tuesday, the Delhi police sounded high alert after two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists had allegedly sneaked into the national capital. The police had also released pictures of the two suspected terrorists standing next to a milestone on which it’s written “Delhi 360 km Firozpur 9km” in Urdu.

Punjab’s Firozpur is 133 km from Amritsar where two motorcycle-borne youths threw a grenade at a religious congregation on Sunday, killing three persons were killed and leaving 20 injured.

The incident came just a few days after an intelligence report claimed that at least six to seven terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad had sneaked into Punjab and were believed to be hiding in Firzopur area. The report added that the suspected terrorists might be planning to move towards Delhi.