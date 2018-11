You might have seen a lot of fashion trends with the nails of women but then there is something left to be seen always. This new trend is not just for show but is largely a ‘utility’ trend too. Yes! Wouldn’t it be awesome if you could change your nails to a lipstick or a makeup brush?

Like you, we too have doubts about the practicality of the trend. But then it looks very interesting. What do you think?