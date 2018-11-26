Sabarimala Young Women Entry: Police Takes BJP Leader into Custody

Another BJP leader has been taken into custody from the Nilakkal area. It is BJP State Committee Member N B Rajagopal who has been held by Police. It is alleged that Rajagopalan refused to sign in a notice given by the police that led to his arrest.

But Rajagopal informed Police that he came for Darshan and not to make any problems. Police had made many arrangements at Nilakkal for they had information that there could be a breech of section 144 at Sabarimala.

Police said that there are three criminal cases existing against Rajagopal. So they made it clear to him that he cannot be allowed to proceed to Sannidhanam without more checking. Police also alleged that he refused to sign in a paper where he promises not to break the law and order situation at the temple. Rajagopal was later transfered to Erumeli Police station.