Christmas Special Recipe : Chicken Cacciatore

Ingredients

¼ cup oil

1 medium Onion chopped coarsely

1 ¼ tsp. salt

½ Bay Leaf

2 tbsp. dry white wine

1 medium green pepper seeded and chopped coarsely

1 Chicken cut into serving pieces

1 Clove garlic, minced

¼ tsp. pepper

250 gms. tomatoes, diced

Chopped Parsley for garnishing

How to Make Chicken Cacciatore

Pour the oil in a dish. Cut the larger chicken pieces in half.

Put in the oil and turn over so that all the chicken pieces are coated in oil.

Place the breasts in the middle and surround with the outer pieces of chicken.

Sprinkle the onion and garlic on top. Cook on power 10 for 5-6 minutes.

Combine the green pepper, salt, pepper, bay leaf, tomatoes and wine.

Stir with a fork to mash the tomatoes into small pieces and pour over the top of the chicken.

Cook covered on power 10 for about 18-20 minutes, or until chicken is fork tender.

Garnish with parsley and serve with spaghetti.