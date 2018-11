Christmas Special Recipe : Coconut Halwa

Ingredients

3 teacups Cream

3 teacups Sugar

1 large coconut, ground to a paste

A few drops essence of rose

How to Make Kopra Pak (Coconut Halwa)

Put all the above ingredients in a pan and keep on stirring frequently till the mixture turns thick and leaves the sides of the pan.

Put in a lightly greased thali, level the surface, decorate with a few sliced pistachio nuts.

Cut the pieces when cold.