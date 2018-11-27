Recipe

Christmas Special Recipe : Mint Banana Milkshake

Nov 27, 2018, 08:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

The kid-friendly blended recipe of mint banana milkshake is something that even adults will enjoy. What’s more, its tasty and healthy as anything!

To make the mint banana milkshake, firstly chop up the bananas and place the pieces in a blender. To it, add mint leaves, sugar, milk and some vanilla ice-cream and blend it into a smooth mixture. Serve immediately and enjoy the wonderfulness of cold mint banana milkshake.

Ingredients

Banana-2
Mint Leaves-a few
Sugar-1 tsp
Vanilla Ice Cream-2 scoops
Milk-1 cup

How to Make Mint Banana Milkshake

Chop bananas and place it in a blender.
Add vanilla ice cream, milk, sugar, mint leaves and blend smoothly.
Serve immediately.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 3, 2018, 09:50 pm IST

Tasty Chocolate Pizza – Recipe

Apr 4, 2018, 04:33 pm IST

Delicious healthy sandwich for an early breakfast

Grilled Tomato Cucumber Chutney Sandwich
Jun 14, 2018, 03:49 pm IST

A classic sandwich – Grilled Tomato Cucumber Chutney Sandwich 

half-an-hour breakfast
Mar 14, 2018, 04:28 pm IST

A drool-worthy ‘1927 Depression’ dish for breakfast

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close