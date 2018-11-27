Christmas Special Recipe : Mint Banana Milkshake

The kid-friendly blended recipe of mint banana milkshake is something that even adults will enjoy. What’s more, its tasty and healthy as anything!

To make the mint banana milkshake, firstly chop up the bananas and place the pieces in a blender. To it, add mint leaves, sugar, milk and some vanilla ice-cream and blend it into a smooth mixture. Serve immediately and enjoy the wonderfulness of cold mint banana milkshake.

Ingredients

Banana-2

Mint Leaves-a few

Sugar-1 tsp

Vanilla Ice Cream-2 scoops

Milk-1 cup

How to Make Mint Banana Milkshake

Chop bananas and place it in a blender.

Add vanilla ice cream, milk, sugar, mint leaves and blend smoothly.

Serve immediately.