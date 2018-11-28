49th International Film Festival of India will end today

The 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will end in Goa today with a glittering ceremony. The closing ceremony will be held at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigaon in the evening. Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, State’s Town & Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai and a host of celebrities will be present on the occasion.

The closing film of the festival is ‘Sealed Lips’ from Germany. Master writer Salim Khan will be honored with the IFFI special award for his lifetime contribution to cinema at the closing ceremony. More than 220 movies from 67 countries were screened at the nine-day event.

26 feature films and 21 non-feature films were screened in the Indian Panorama section. While Israel was the focus country, Jharkhand was the focus state this year. This is for the first time that any state was made focus state at IFFI. Veteran Israeli filmmaker Dan Wolman was given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the opening ceremony. Another new section at IFFI this year was the screening of six Indian sports biopics as an extension of the Khelo India initiative.

In the International competition section, 15 movies were screened, out of which 3 were Indian. At Masterclasses and In-Conversations, a host of film personalities interacted with delegates. Two movies, Sholay and Hichki, were also screened at this year’s IFFI as part of a special package for visually impaired persons.