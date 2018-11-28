Bride-to-be Isha Ambani looks gorgeous in Sabyasachi Lehenga for Pre-Wedding Pooja: See Pics

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Tuesday posted pictures of bride-to-be Isha Ambani on his official Instagram account in a gorgeous lehenga.

Isha wore the outfit, part of Sabyasachi’s India Revival project, for a pre-wedding Graha Shanti pooja. Her wedding is scheduled for December 12. The “hand-painted, hand-embroidered tilla-work lehenga” was accessorised with a “necklace and earring set featuring uncut Syndicate diamonds and Zambian emeralds.” The picture received over 90 thousand likes in almost an hour after it was shared. The antique bandhej dupatta that she wore with the lehenga was loved by many on the social media. “Grace, beauty and style… all in one!!” wrote one social media user. Another user wrote: “She’s looking so beautiful.”

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani got engaged to Anand Piramal in September in a grand celebration at Lake Como in Italy.

The wedding celebrations for Isha began last week with a dandiya fest.