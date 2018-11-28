Latest NewsRecipe

Chicken Farcha Recipe

Nov 28, 2018, 02:50 pm IST
Ingredients Of Chicken Farcha
250 Gram Boneless chicken thigh (without skin)

For marinade:

  • 2 TBSP Lemon juice
  • 1 TBSP Garlic paste
  • 1 TBSP Ginger paste
  • 1/2 TSP Red chilli powder
  • 1/2 TSP Coriander powder
  • 1 TBSP Garam masala
  • 1/2 TSP Black pepper (crushed)
  • To taste Salt

For coating:

  • 1/2 Cup Bread crumbs / semolina
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1/2 TSP Red chilli powder
  • For frying Oil

How to Make Chicken Farcha
1. Clean and wash the chicken and cut into 50 gm pieces each.
2. Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients mentioned for marination.
3. Add chicken to this mixture and marinate properly. Leave for 15 to 20 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, break the eggs in a bowl and add chilli powder to it. Whisk it properly.
5. Heat the oil in a deep frying pan.
6. Coat the marinated chicken in bread crumb and then in egg mixture.
7. Deep fry and serve hot with your choice of dip or chutney.

