Chicken Farcha Recipe

Ingredients Of Chicken Farcha
250 Gram Boneless chicken thigh (without skin)
For marinade:
- 2 TBSP Lemon juice
- 1 TBSP Garlic paste
- 1 TBSP Ginger paste
- 1/2 TSP Red chilli powder
- 1/2 TSP Coriander powder
- 1 TBSP Garam masala
- 1/2 TSP Black pepper (crushed)
- To taste Salt
For coating:
- 1/2 Cup Bread crumbs / semolina
- 2 Eggs
- 1/2 TSP Red chilli powder
- For frying Oil
How to Make Chicken Farcha
1. Clean and wash the chicken and cut into 50 gm pieces each.
2. Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients mentioned for marination.
3. Add chicken to this mixture and marinate properly. Leave for 15 to 20 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, break the eggs in a bowl and add chilli powder to it. Whisk it properly.
5. Heat the oil in a deep frying pan.
6. Coat the marinated chicken in bread crumb and then in egg mixture.
7. Deep fry and serve hot with your choice of dip or chutney.
Post Your Comments